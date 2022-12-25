A&M United Methodist Church holds Christmas Eve services after fire burns sanctuary

A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services on Saturday.
A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services on Saturday.
By Conner Beene
Dec. 24, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M United Methodist Church held several Christmas services Saturday.

Worships began at 3 p.m. with a family service followed by contemporary and traditional services.

After an electrical fire took place in the church’s sanctuary they had to move the services to another part of their campus.

A&M United Methodist Church Lead Pastor Preston Greenwaldt says this will be a Christmas Eve they will never forget, but they are happy they were still able to worship.

“The outpour of support and the outpour of just love in the community as we’ve all gotten together and moved Christmas trees and hung new lights. It’ll be a memorable Christmas for us in the future,” said Greenwaldt.

The church will bring in Christmas with the singing of “Silent Night.”

