Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy.

APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected to happen on Monday, Dec. 26.

As we get more information we will update this story.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D1 Training
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Prime Air launches service in College Station
Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted...
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
New images of car belonging to missing Texas A&M student surface in Elgin

Latest News

Meet Sam Salz: Texas A&M's Sabbath Observant walk-on football player
Meet Sam Salz: Texas A&M's Sabbath Observant walk-on football player
Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/24
Saturday Evening Weather Update 12/24
The initial giveaway on December 10th saw 300 bicycles given to kids in the community, but...
Non-profit provides more free bicycles after initial giveaway
Cowboys fan surrpised with Christmas Eve tickets
Cowboys fan surrpised with Christmas Eve tickets