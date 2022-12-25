Churches, families across the Brazos Valley celebrate the birth of Christ

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning worship was extra special for Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.

On average Christmas falls on a Sunday every 11 years, or seven years, depending on if it’s a leap year that’s why many congregations seized the opportunity to worship with family and friends on this special day.

Friends Congregational Church in College Station held a more informal worship service Sunday with attendees dressed in pajamas.

Church visitors prayed, and sang hymns and Christmas Carols as they worshiped and celebrated the birth and love of Christ.

Children and youth also listened to a reading of the First Noel by Pastor Dan De Leon.

Pastor De Leon says worshiping on Christmas Day is a memorable experience.

” It’s a blessing that Christmas falls on a Sunday for us this year because we get the opportunity to gather as the faith community on a day when we usually would but there’s that much more to celebrate today because today we celebrate Emanuel which means God with us,” said De Leon We Celebrate the birth of Christ.”

Christmas worship was extra special for one family as a father and daughter were both baptized.

