Churches, families across the Brazos Valley celebrate the birth of Christ

Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Sunday morning worship was extra special for Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.

On average Christmas falls on a Sunday every 11 years, or seven years, depending on if it’s a leap year that’s why many congregations seized the opportunity to worship with family and friends on this special day.

Friends Congregational Church in College Station held a more informal worship service Sunday with attendees dressed in pajamas.

Church visitors prayed, and sang hymns and Christmas Carols as they worshiped and celebrated the birth and love of Christ.

Children and youth also listened to a reading of the First Noel by Pastor Dan De Leon.

Pastor De Leon says worshiping on Christmas Day is a memorable experience.

” It’s a blessing that Christmas falls on a Sunday for us this year because we get the opportunity to gather as the faith community on a day when we usually would but there’s that much more to celebrate today because today we celebrate Emanuel which means God with us,” said De Leon We Celebrate the birth of Christ.”

Christmas worship was extra special for one family as a father and daughter were both baptized.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Prime Air launches service in College Station
Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted...
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
boys & girls clubs teen driving class
boys & girls clubs teen driving class
Sunday Evening Weather Update 12/25
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/25
The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley promote driving safety