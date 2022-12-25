Community invited to light a candle for a loved one Christmas night in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The annual Love and Light Ceremony is returning to Downtown Bryan on Christmas night.

Some holidays like Christmas can be hard to celebrate especially when you’ve lost a loved one.

The now annual event allows community members to gather together to sing, pray, light candles, and reflect on the lives of loved ones no longer here physically.

Desiree and Joe Martinez organized Saturday’s candlelight vigil. This is their second Christmas without their daughter Johaan Martinez who passed away in August 2020. They say the hurt never goes away and the holiday season is extra emotional for them and their family.

“We’re going to light a candle in memory of our loved ones that we have lost. We are taught at our local church that we are not meant to do life alone and that we’re better together and so that’s exactly what we wanted to do for our community,” said Desiree. “She was beautiful and we got to enjoy so many great moments with her. We miss her so much. So this was just a way to have her with us today.”

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at the large Christmas tree outside the Gloria Stephen Sale Park Depot located at the corner of S. Main Street and W. 28th Street.

