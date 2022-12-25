Former A&M receiver Chris Marshall transferring to Ole Miss

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, will now play for Ole Miss.

The freshman out of Fort Bend Marshall caught 11 passes this season in 6 games for 108 yards with no touchdowns. He is a former five-star recruit but saw limited playing time his freshman year dealing with suspensions.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Prime Air launches service in College Station
Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted...
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS

Latest News

Meet Sam Salz: Texas A&M's Sabbath Observant walk-on football player
Meet Sam Salz: Texas A&M's Sabbath Observant walk-on football player
Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season.
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
Cowboys fan surrpised with Christmas Eve tickets
Cowboys fan surrpised with Christmas Eve tickets
Aggie basketball team and the holiday break
Aggie basketball team and the holiday break