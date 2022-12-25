Former A&M receiver Chris Marshall transferring to Ole Miss

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Marshall, who entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason, will now play for Ole Miss.

The freshman out of Fort Bend Marshall caught 11 passes this season in 6 games for 108 yards with no touchdowns. He is a former five-star recruit but saw limited playing time his freshman year dealing with suspensions.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Texas A&M transfer WR Chris Marshall has committed to Ole Miss.



Marshall is a former five-star recruit.



