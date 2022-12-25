Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season.

Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.

The sidelines during Aggie games can get crowded. During the season finale against LSU, a new player found a spot on the sideline.

“I’m one of three or four Sabbath Observant Jews on campus,” Sam Salz said.

Salz is a sophomore economics major at Texas A&M. He’s from Philadelphia and always had a desire to play college football. With no experience, he spent his days training at the field outside the A&M practice field when the football team was practicing.

“About an hour and half to an hour doing field work.. catching.. doing footwork... working on taking hand-offs, and then I would spend about two and a half to three hours in the gym getting bigger,” Salz said.

Salz even took it as far as going to the Coach Fisher radio show to inquire about walk-ons.

A&M didn’t have fall try-outs this year because the roster was at capacity. The football staff knew of the sophomore’s perseverance and reached out when there were openings.

“I got a text from trainers and admin staff saying we’re going to help you through the walk-on process.. welcome to the team. and that’s when I started flipping out a little bit.. not really a lot a bit,” Salz said.

According to A&M Salz is the only current Sabbath Observant division one football player.

He dons his yamaka on the sideline and his presence is being recognized from the sidelines to the sidewalks of Kyle Field.

“The locker room has been amazing the players have been amazing, and the coaches have been amazing,” Salz said.

Sabbath runs from sun down on Friday to an hour past sundown on Saturday which means Sam can only compete in Saturday night games for the Aggies.

He hasn’t gotten playing time, but making the roster is the first step.

“I wanted to teach young Jewish kids that you don’t have to give up on who you are to do the things that you want to do.... To become the person you’re meant to be,” Salz said. “Because a lot of time.. people will drop keeping Sabbath or parts of themselves just to accomplish something. I wanted to teach people that you can be in this crazy high up lucrative business or in this place without having to sacrifice who you are at all.”

Sam also wears the number 39 in connection to the 39 tasks and items that are avoided during Sabbath.

