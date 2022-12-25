Over 80 meals distributed during I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 911

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement agencies in the Bryan area got a chance to spend some time with community members and distribute some delicious food for I Heart Bryan’s Turkey 9-1-1.

Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and other volunteers handed out over 80 Christmas meals to families in Bryan and College Station.

I Heart Bryan CEO Fabi Payton said she hopes these meals can bring some holiday cheer to those who need it.

“People have had a tough year and need to know someone is in it with them and someone is rooting for them to do good. I think that kind of energy and commitment goes into the meals and goes into the home and they feel the love,” said Payton.

Bryan Bockmeyer with the Brazos County Sheriff’s office brought his family with him as he distributed meals.

He says it’s important that citizens are able to have a connection with their area’s law enforcement.

“Everybody’s got their own perspective but this allows everyone to see that we’re just like most of them.”

Turkeys were prepared by Always Cravin’ Pit barbecue and H-E-B provided donations for today’s event.

Green bean casserole, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes were also provided with the meals and was prepared by the staff at Raging Bull Tacos

