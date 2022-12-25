Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you want a break from all the homemade cookies and holiday leftovers on Christmas day, you’re in luck!

There are several restaurant options that will be open tomorrow.

◉ T Jin located at 2305 Boonville Rd. will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

◉ IHOP located at 103 S College Ave. will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

◉ IHOP located at 758 N Earl Rudder Fwy will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

◉ IHOP located at 4434 SH-6 South will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

◉ Denny’s located at 607 Texas Ave. will be open 24 hours.

◉ Saltgrass Steak House located at 4330 SH-6 South is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

◉ C&C Asian Garden located at 1076 Rock Prairie Rd. is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

◉ Starbucks located at 3985 SH-6 South is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

