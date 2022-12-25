Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro.

The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters.

Officials from the fire department said the woman was transported to the hospital but received no major injuries.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.