Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree

Tree falls on home in Shiro.
Tree falls on home in Shiro.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro.

The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters.

Officials from the fire department said the woman was transported to the hospital but received no major injuries.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amazon Prime Air drone on display at Century Square.
Prime Air launches service in College Station
Mary Turner and Trisha Guthrie were arrested and charged with organized crime for attempted...
Additional arrests made in connection to attempted murder of a Milam County Deputy
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
If you have information contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
Missing Texas A&M student’s car found unattended in Austin
Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS

Latest News

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
boys & girls clubs teen driving class
boys & girls clubs teen driving class
Sunday Evening Weather Update 12/25
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/25
The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley promote driving safety
Church goers at Friends Congregational Church in College Station.
Churches, families across the Brazos Valley celebrate the birth of Christ