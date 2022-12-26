Aggies Gear Up for Northwestern State
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to snap a two-game losing streak when the Aggies host the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Reed Arena.
- Texas A&M leads the all-time series between the two schools, 10-2.
- After losing the first two matchups before 1970, the Aggies have won the last 10 meetings.
- In last year’s meeting at Reed Arena, the Aggies handed the Demons an 80-61 defeat. Manny Obaseki came off the bench to lead the Aggies with 19 points and nine rebounds, which remain career highs for the sophomore guard.
TRENDS & STREAKS:
- The Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made. The Aggies are averaging 19.0-26.2 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 3 in the SEC in FTs made (52) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 4 with 50.
- Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line, including junior G Hayden Hefner with a perfect 12-for-12 worksheet. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%.
- Radford is getting to the line and hitting the freebies at a significantly higher rate as a senior. Radford has made 52 FT in just 11 games; his career season high is 56 in 32 games as a freshman at VT. Additionally, his career FT% entering 2022-23 was 70.5%; he’s hitting 82.5% through 11 games.
- Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 36.1% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.
- Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 62.9% of his FGA and has made 50% or better of his shots in 10-of-11 games. Marble’s pace is higher than the SEC leader but he doesn’t meet the NCAA minimum (5 FG/G).
- The Aggies rank No. 2 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 28.7 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 79 bench points.
- The Aggies average 8.7 steals per game, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.5 steals per game.
- Texas A&M is averaging nearly four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents this season (3.6), which ranks No. 4 in the SEC.
- Texas A&M scores an average of 13.0 fast break points/game, which ranks No. 5 in the SEC.
FOLLOW THE ACTION:
- The game will be televised by SEC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Joe Kleine (color) on the call.
- The matchup airs on the Texas A&M Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.
