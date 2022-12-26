Aggies Gear Up for Northwestern State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team seeks to snap a two-game losing streak when the Aggies host the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Reed Arena.

In last year’s meeting at Reed Arena, the Aggies handed the Demons an 80-61 defeat. Manny Obaseki came off the bench to lead the Aggies with 19 points and nine rebounds, which remain career highs for the sophomore guard.

After losing the first two matchups before 1970, the Aggies have won the last 10 meetings.

Texas A&M leads the all-time series between the two schools, 10-2.

TRENDS & STREAKS:

The Aggies lead the SEC and rank in the top 10 nationally in free throws attempted and made. The Aggies are averaging 19.0-26.2 FTM-FTA per game. Tyrece Radford ranks No. 3 in the SEC in FTs made (52) and Wade Taylor IV is right behind at No. 4 with 50.

Five Aggies are hitting at a 75% or higher clip from the free throw line, including junior G Hayden Hefner with a perfect 12-for-12 worksheet. The Aggies’ two most-prolific free throw shooters - Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV - are connecting on over 80.0%.

Radford is getting to the line and hitting the freebies at a significantly higher rate as a senior. Radford has made 52 FT in just 11 games; his career season high is 56 in 32 games as a freshman at VT. Additionally, his career FT% entering 2022-23 was 70.5%; he’s hitting 82.5% through 11 games.

Easily the Aggies’ most prolific shooter from deep, Taylor IV has improved his 3-point % by nearly .10 from last year. Taylor is hitting 36.1% in 2022-23 after making 27.8% as a freshman.

Junior transfer F Julius Marble is connecting on a team-high 62.9% of his FGA and has made 50% or better of his shots in 10-of-11 games. Marble’s pace is higher than the SEC leader but he doesn’t meet the NCAA minimum (5 FG/G).

The Aggies rank No. 2 in the SEC in bench points with an average of 28.7 points from non-starters per game. Sophomore G Manny Obaseki is the Aggies’ leader with 79 bench points.

The Aggies average 8.7 steals per game, which ranks No. 6 in the SEC. Taylor IV has been the Aggies’ most active thief with an average of 2.5 steals per game.

Texas A&M is averaging nearly four fewer turnovers per game than its opponents this season (3.6), which ranks No. 4 in the SEC.