Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley promote driving safety

The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley hosted a teen-safe driving workshop on Thursday.

The program aims to teach kids about driving techniques to use while driving and as passengers, as well as showing the consequences of risky driving behaviors. Along with the videos and powerpoints, kids were able to practice driving skills through a simulator.

Roderick World Harris Jr., Athletic Director at the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, told KBTX it wouldn’t be possible without UPS partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Being able to teach kids these very valuable life lessons is great,” said World Harris Jr. “Spreading driving safety awareness is what it’s all about.”

During the workshop, kids had a chance to win a free certificate to Austin Driving School.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley said they plan on hosting the program once every six weeks. Ages 13 to 18 are recommended, but all ages are accepted. The class is held at 1910 Beck St. in Bryan.

For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley, click here.

