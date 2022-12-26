Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County

By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road.

A fence line was also damaged in the fire.

Firefighters say it began with a burn pile that got out of control and ignited a wood fence. A 15x20 wood shed was also damaged. Brazos County ESD 2 responded with assistance from ESD 3.

Nobody was hurt.

