Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County

TABOR, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday afternoon damaged a shed near a home in northeast Brazos County.

It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road.

A fence line was also damaged in the fire.

Firefighters say it began with a burn pile that got out of control and ignited a wood fence. A 15x20 wood shed was also damaged. Brazos County ESD 2 responded with assistance from ESD 3.

Nobody was hurt.

