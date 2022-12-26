Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The name of the company wasn’t immediately released.

This is the second fire today reported on the east side of Brazos County. Earlier on Monday, a shed caught fire on Tabor Road north of Kurten after a burn pile got out of control.

