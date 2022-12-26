TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26, 2022 on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6.(The city of Navasota)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26.

The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.

The second phase will begin directly after the first phase is finished.

The city of Navasota says each phase will last approximately 30 days. They say the project to repair the bridge will last around 60 days.

TxDOT plans to work Monday through Sunday, until the project is completed. Closures will be in place at all times.

