TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -According to the city of Navasota, TxDOT is set to begin maintenance work on the Navasota River Bridge along State Highway 6 on Monday Dec. 26.

The first phase that begins on Dec. 26 will include closing the outside lane [left] on State Highway 6 northbound and the business 6 entrance ramp to SH 6. All northbound traffic on BS 6 will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass.

The second phase will begin directly after the first phase is finished.

The city of Navasota says each phase will last approximately 30 days. They say the project to repair the bridge will last around 60 days.

TxDOT plans to work Monday through Sunday, until the project is completed. Closures will be in place at all times.

