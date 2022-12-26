Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals.

“I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a breakup, give us a shout. You play DJ. We’ll go ride around town.’ It’ll instantly put a smile on someone’s face,” Co-Owner Robby Wilkerson said.

Robby and Jaycee Wilkerson started Aggieland Slingshot Rentals in March of 2022 after a 5-star experience renting a slingshot in Galveston for Robby’s birthday.

“We had such an amazing time that we thought ‘you know what Brazos Valley needs? Something fun like this.’ We just really wanted something fun for the area,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson says the sky is the limit when it comes to clientele. “There is not a certain age or gender. We’ve had kids as young as 5 or 6 years old in the passenger seat. Our oldest passenger so far is 86 and he just loved it,” he said.

To rent a slingshot, you must be 21 years or older with a valid Driver’s License and proof of auto insurance. Passengers younger than 18 years old are required to wear a helmet during the ride.

Typically, you can rent for 2 hours, 5 hours, or 10 hours at a time, but in some cases, you are able to rent for consecutive days as well.

You can drive your slingshot anywhere within a 100-mile radius from where you picked it up in College Station.

Aggieland Slingshot Rentals is open 7 days a week. “If a rental comes through, we are here and waiting for you,” Wilkerson said.

Visit the website here to book your adventure.

