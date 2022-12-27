Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Tilly

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tilly is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 23.

She is described as 1 to 2 years old. She prefers not to be with little kids. She loves attention.

Aggieland Humane Society just wrapped up their 12 Strays of Christmas. They say more dogs were adopted this year compared to last year, but there are still so many amazing pets to adopt.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. They are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas but will be back open on Monday. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

