Body of missing College Station man found in Austin

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360, Austin Police said.(CBS DFW for CBS affiliates only)
By Conner Beene
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway.

Authorities say they were able to recover Hoang’s vehicle at the scene and that no foul play is suspected.

This case still remains active.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 9-8-8.

