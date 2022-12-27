Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

The event is on New Year’s Eve
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve.

Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families.

“We have veterans asking us for help all the time, and no one gives us any money, we have to make our own to help them,” said Senior Vice Commander John Velasquez.

During the event there will be games including craps, roulette and poker for people to test their skills.

“The money raised will go to strictly help veterans,” added Velasquez.

The event is Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. VFW Post 4692 is Located at 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Bryan VFW post 4692 is giving everyone in Brazos County, a chance to win big for new years.
VFW 4692 Casino night
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 12/27
Tuesday Evening PinPoint Forecast
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 12/27
Tuesday Morning Weather Update 12/27
Monday Evening Weather Update 12/26
Monday Evening Weather Update 12/26