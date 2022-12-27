Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve.

Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families.

“We have veterans asking us for help all the time, and no one gives us any money, we have to make our own to help them,” said Senior Vice Commander John Velasquez.

During the event there will be games including craps, roulette and poker for people to test their skills.

“The money raised will go to strictly help veterans,” added Velasquez.

The event is Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. VFW Post 4692 is Located at 794 N Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in Bryan.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.