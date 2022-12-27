Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property

Plumbers and maintenance crews have been busy over the past several days responding to pipes impacted by freezing temperatures.
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that appears to have burst during the cold snap.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently.

The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive.

News 3′s Donnie Tuggle was there as maintenance and staff were on the scene and overheard them saying three apartments may have been affected on the first floor.

Shortly after that, a significant leak was discovered at the top of the West Campus parking garage.

A crew was also seen working on the line after it was reported.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
Restaurants opening on Christmas day in BCS
Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season.
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
D1 Training
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

Latest News

Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open
Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open
Roadwork on Holleman and Wellborn.
Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open
Shannon Stewart with SDS Plumbing LLC
Thawing water pipes keep Brazos Valley plumbers busy over Christmas holiday
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County