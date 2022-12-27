Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

An EMS crew reunites with the mother they helped deliver a pair of twins.
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver 10 weeks early
Bryan VFW post 4692 is giving everyone in Brazos County, a chance to win big for new years.
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
FILE - Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely