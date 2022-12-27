Keeping your newly adopted pets safe this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures cool down, it’s important to remember to take care of your four-legged family members.

“If you can, bring them inside. If you have outdoor barn cats or dogs, make sure they’re in your barn or garage and that they have plenty of straw, hay, or blankets in their kennels outside. Make sure they stay as dry as possible,” Aggieland Humane Society Communications Coordinator, Ashley Quick, said.

If you’ve just adopted a pet for the first time over the holidays, and are feeling overwhelmed by the new commitment, Quick says there’s a 3-3-3 rule to follow.

“There is an adjustment period for every pet you bring home. For the first 3 days, your pet is just exploring your home and trying to feel out their new environment. After about 3 weeks, they start to get more comfortable and might cause some trouble to see how much they can get away with in their new home. After 3 months, your pet will finally feel like your home is theirs as well,” Quick said.

If you’re not ready to adopt just yet, but you still want to help a shelter animal, you can foster.

“We are always looking for fosters for any of our pets from bottle babies to dogs just needing to get out of their kennel for a weeks,” Quick said.

Aggieland Humane Society supplies everything you need to foster. “We supply the food, the bed, toys, and crates. All you need to supply is the home, the love, and the snuggles,” Quick said.

If you’re interested in learning more about fostering or adopting from Aggieland Humane, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.