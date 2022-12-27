Officials remind Brazos Valley residents safety tips throughout holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Even though we’re on the other side of Christmas, College Station Police say it’s best to remember certain safety tips that apply throughout the holiday season.

Tim Little has been been a professional driver for over two decades. Now, he is a driver at Aggie Express Cab.

“I’ve seen quite a bit. Multiple years of training people how to drive tractor trailers, to driving stretch limos in San Francisco to now driving taxis here,” said Little.

As the new year approaches, Little told KBTX it’s more important than ever to stay safe on the roads.

“New Year’s Eve, everybody wants to go out,” Little said. “At this time of year, we see a lot of people who are driving when they really shouldn’t be. There are so many accidents that could’ve been prevented.”

New Year’s Eve can be one of the deadliest holidays of the year when it comes to people driving drunk on the roads. College Station Police report most deadly accidents happen from midnight to 5 a.m.

Little said he plans to drive on New Year’s Eve and hopes he is very busy with people who are choosing to catch a ride rather than drive themselves if they’ve been drinking.

“Don’t drink and drive. That’s the easiest thing if you want to be safe and keep others safe as well,” said Little. “Whether you taxi with us or use a rideshare program, my advice is before your night even starts, know your plan and stick with it.”

Along with being cautious on the roadways, Brazos County Deputy David Wilcox told KBTX residents shouldn’t forget to protect what’s inside their homes. He said your home can be a big target after holidays like Christmas.

“We see people take out their trash after Christmas and the boxes may show your brand new TV or XBOX. If you leave that on the curb it may make you a target towards criminals,” Wilcox said. “What I recommend is that you break some of those boxes down and bring them to the trash.”

David Simmons with the College Station Police Department gives a more in-depth look at safety tips regarding the holiday season, here.

To book a ride with Aggie Express Cab, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.