Post Oak Mall remains busy during post-Christmas shopping, refund fees

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Post-Christmas deals are expected to bring many people out this week. Although this year, many retailers are leaving shoppers with a return fee dilemma.

Retail experts at the National Retail Federation found 70 % of consumers will shop with an intention to take advantage of after-holiday sales. They say 18 % of shoppers plan to return wanted gifts.

Something that is catching the average shoppers’ eye is return fees for online items. Many businesses that weren’t charging before are charging now.

Retail experts say due to labor shortages and higher shipping costs affecting companies’ budgets, free online returns are no longer something lots of companies are willing to do.

Loop Returns told CBS News nearly 40 % of their merchants are charging for refunds which is up from years past. The company said typically the fees range from $3 to $10.

Although, one shopper at Post Oak Mall on Monday told KBTX she has a different motive when she heard of extra refund fees on items that she doesn’t want to keep.

“I think that we can offer those items to someone who needs them other than returning them,” said Paula Bender. “There’s a lot of people in the community who need things. So, why not donate it? I just think that’s a better way than refunding something and it not even being worth it with the extra cost.”

