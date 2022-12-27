Reason to Smile - December 26, 2022

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Carolina Cardenas
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge
Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin
It happened just after 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of Tabor Road just east of Zak Road.
Fire damages shed in northeast Brazos County
D1 Training
Gym’s sudden closure leaves customers seeking answers, refunds

Latest News

Reason to Smile - December 26, 2022
Reason to Smile - December 26, 2022
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Reason to Smile - December 19, 2022
Reason to Smile - December 19, 2022
Reason to Smile - December 19, 2022
Reason to Smile - December 19, 2022