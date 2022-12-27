Still Creek Ranch provides Transitional Living Program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Still Creek Ranch has a mission of helping at-risk children have a safe and loving place to grow and succeed, and have helped children in the Brazos Valley since 1988.

Heading into 2023, that mission continues with their Transitional Living Program.

Residents who have graduated from Still Creek Christian Academy and wish to continue to have the continued support system as they transition to college, trade school, or going into the workforce are invited to be a part of the Transitional Living Program.

“The Transitional Living Program is a little bit new for us,” Executive Director James Inmon said. “It comes naturally as a result of forming great relationships over a long period of time with our resident children. When children come from abuse, neglect, and abandonment situations to the ranch, their average stay is usually two to three years. Depending on family circumstances that may change, but the longer that we do things consistently and build good trust and relationships, the more we find even longer longevity than that with our children.”

Inmon says they currently have three in the program and another four in the Class of 2023 looking to stay on with Still Creek Ranch.

“Just having the ranch at all to be there as a resource for abuse, neglect, abandonment, and the trauma that comes from that is important,” he said. “The reason that I think that it’s so important to have the Transitional Living Program now is because when kids turn 18 or they graduate high school, I think many times they’re wondering what their next steps are and who’s going to be there to support me. In many programs, there’s an aging out that happens at 18 years old or graduation, so now thankfully we don’t have to do that. They don’t have to age out.”

They need volunteers heading into the new year. You can learn more about Still Creek Ranch and volunteering online.

