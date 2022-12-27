Thawing water pipes keep Brazos Valley plumbers busy over Christmas holiday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Broken water pipes have been a common occurrence at homes and businesses since the artic blast swept through the Brazos Valley late last week.

Since temperatures dropped below the freezing mark local plumbing companies have been working nonstop to fix water leaks to ensure residents can stay in their homes comfortably.

Shannon Stewart with SDS Plumbing LLC is just one of many plumbers across the Brazos Valley working overtime Christmas weekend and has a full load of work for the next few weeks.

Stewart says since Friday his days and night have been all work and no play.

“I’m pretty booked up. I think everybody’s about a week and a half two weeks out right now,” said Stewart. “It has been a ton of calls, over, over and over I haven’t gotten home before midnight since Friday evening.”

Stewart is not alone. KBTX spoke with more than a dozen plumbing companies that say calls for emergency service have increased drastically over the last few days.

The holiday season is always busy for plumbers. Holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving are popular for homeowners to have large family gatherings, parties, and dinners making winter the most hectic time of the year for plumbers and trade workers. Combine the large gatherings with freezing weather, supply chain issues, and business closures, you have a recipe for longer than normal repair times.

Stewart says with businesses being closed for the Christmas holidays makes repairs more difficult.

“It’s unfortunate because it makes it more difficult to get fittings and material because you can’t get to the supply houses you’re forced to go to the box stores which is fine as long they have them but it’s more difficult because you limited to what you can get,” said Stewart.

Stewart says while this has been a busy week it doesn’t compare to last February’s freeze and hopes people take the opportunity to prepare themselves for what the rest of the winter could have in store.

“Insulate your pipes. Make sure there’s no cold air blowing across your pipes that’s really the only thing you can do,” said Stewart. My preferred method is dripping your pipes if you’re going to be staying home, insulating your exterior hose covers, and drip your pipes.”

“If you had any issues this time listen to your plumber if they’re saying you need to insulate better or if you’re not insulated in your attic make sure you get that done,” said Stewart.

If pipes are frozen, plumbers recommend shutting off the water at the service valve.

Stewart says to help keep your pipes from freezing altogether, you should keep both hot and cold faucets dripping.

