Travelers experience multiple delayed and cancelled flights along with mile-long customer service lines

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Thousands of flights were either cancelled or delayed this Christmas weekend, causing some folks frustration while trying to get home to their families.

Plenty of luggage was rolling back in forth in airports so people like Tyler Sykes can make it home for the

“My favorite part about getting together with my family is sitting around the dinner table, conversating and enjoying the good old holiday meals my grandmother puts together for us,” said Sykes.

The Waco resident drove to the Dallas Fort Worth Airport in hopes of making it to Memphis Friday night.

Sykes said his airline delayed his 3:00 p.m. flight three times.

“I went to the restaurants that they have in the airport just to grab a quick bite to eat, then watched YouTube videos to let the time pass,” said Sykes.

Then, he said he lost his appetite once he heard his flight was cancelled.

Sykes said he heard it was due to the busy holiday season mixed with bad weather.

“Oh my gosh, we had to sit in the line for two hours. People were angry, people was trying to come up with different solutions, like renting a rental car. People were panicking, some people were worried about how long they had to stay at the airport,” said Sykes.

Sykes said he returned to the airport the next morning for his rescheduled flight.

He said the airline tried to delay it again, but he refused to wait and eventually got a seat.

“I showed them the screenshot that confirmed my rescheduled flight. I wanted to be on the 8:00 a.m. flight. I understand the weather situation, but I felt like I waited enough to be at the airport and try to get to my family,” said Sykes.

Sykes said once he made it to Memphis, he noticed something was missing.

“We had to wait in another two-hour line because not only my bag, but other passengers’ bags got left in Dallas,” said Sykes.

Although Sykes had to endure the difficult journey back home, he says he understands that safety is the number one priority.

“I was a little frustrated, but it was understandable, and I was trying to be patient because say if the plane was trying to land, and it couldn’t because the runway was icy,” said Sykes.

According to FlightAware, DFW had over 360 delayed flights Sunday, and more than 320 flights delayed Monday.

