Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan ISD surpassed its $80,000 fundraising goal for Bryan ISD Build.

Several fundraisers helped to raise enough money for the Quintero-Mendez household and its three generations who were living in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house.

Thanks to the Bryan ISD family and Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity, the family will soon move into a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home that they will pay off through a 0%-interest mortgage.

Mom, Adriana, has a son who is a fourth-grader at Kemp-Carver Elementary. His younger sister and brother will be future Bryan ISD students.

Bryan ISD students, their families, and volunteers will soon help build the Quintero-Mendez home.

Depending on building delays, the plan is to build the home in January through April & dedicate the house in May.

If you would like to be part of the effort, visit bryanisd.org/build to learn how you can help.

