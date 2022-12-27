Treat of the Day: Santa visits St. Joseph Health NICU patients
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Santa Claus made an early stop by the St. Joseph Health NICU.
He took time to visit the hospital’s tiniest patients and Denise Alexandra Photography captured photos of Ol’ Saint Nicholas spending some time with these babies.
Even though it’s the busiest time for him, Santa still made time to make sure these little ones have a very Merry Christmas.
