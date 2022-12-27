Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open

By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The intersection of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station underwent several months of construction over this past summer. Seven months later, drivers can now turn onto Holleman and cross the railroad tracks.

TxDOT closed the street to raise the intersection near the railroad tracks.

TxDOT’s goal was to open the roadway before students return back to school for the spring semester and wasn’t expected to be back open until next month.

