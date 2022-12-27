Wellborn Road, Holleman Drive intersection now open

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The intersection of Wellborn Road at Holleman Drive in College Station underwent several months of construction over this past summer. Seven months later, drivers can now turn onto Holleman and cross the railroad tracks.

TxDOT closed the street to raise the intersection near the railroad tracks.

TxDOT’s goal was to open the roadway before students return back to school for the spring semester and wasn’t expected to be back open until next month.

it’s beautiful… the holleman and wellborn intersection is finally complete pic.twitter.com/Kmf42wr8Nv — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 23, 2022

