8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

Latest News

A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
Supreme Court ruling that effectively extends Title 42 puts migrants waiting at the border in a...
Migrants on standby as SCOTUS keeps Title 42 in place
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock shared why the change was made
Brazos County Commissioners to consider new text program for election questions
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we...
Buffalo's mayor condemns looting during storm