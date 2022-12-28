Brazos County Commissioners to consider new text program for election questions

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock shared why the change was made
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioners will decide whether or not to enter into a three-year contract TextMyGov, a software company that aims to connect cities and counties with residents.

The contract would cost $9,000 each year.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said the system would be used to answer election-related questions by county voters.

Peters said the elections office only has eight phone lines and during the last election, those phone lines were often tied up by voters trying to get answers to basic questions and election judges couldn’t get through to the office to get information or their own questions answered.

This system would provide a way for voters to text their questions and get those answers.

The money for the program, should the commissioners approve the contract, would come from a contingency fund.

Brazos County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 28.

