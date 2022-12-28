Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation names new interim president and CEO

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Mike Rollins will take over as the new interim CEO and president of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation as the search continues for Matt Prochaska’s permanent replacement.

Before retiring in 2019, Rollins acted as the president and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce for nearly two decades. Rollins’ experience with the economic industry extends to 40 years.

The hire comes after Matt Prochaska recently stepped down from his role to explore another opportunity. Prochaska served as the president and CEO of BVEDC since September 2017.

Rollins will begin as the new interim CEO and president in January.

For more information on the BVEDC, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.