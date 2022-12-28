Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality.

“This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away for the holiday so it’s even more important now than ever to have families and individuals come out, as well as other companies in the community, to support us when we have that need,” Ebony Knight, Operations Director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, said.

Volunteer activities range from assembling food-filled backpacks for children to passing out food to individuals at a Mobile Food Pantry.

“Since KBTX hosted the Food For Families Food Drive, we have a lot of canned goods that need to be sorted so that they could be properly distributed,” Food & Friends Manager Destiny Lavador said.

You can apply to be a volunteer online.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.