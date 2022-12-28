Bryan Lady Vikings wins Aggieland Invitational opener over Fort Bend Ridge Point

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 60 team Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament tipped off Tuesday morning at high school gyms across Bryan/College Station. Chris Jones and the Bryan Lady Vikings opened things up with a 63-40 win over Fort Bend Ridge Point at Viking Gym.

Bryan wraps up the opening day of play in Division I with a 50-49 loss to Rockwall and drops into the silver bracket in Division I. They will step back on the court Wednesday morning against either Lamar Fulshear or Pflugerville Hendrickson at 10:30 a.m. at A&M Consolidated High School’s Tiger Gym.

