Bryan Lady Vikings wins Aggieland Invitational opener over Fort Bend Ridge Point
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 60 team Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament tipped off Tuesday morning at high school gyms across Bryan/College Station. Chris Jones and the Bryan Lady Vikings opened things up with a 63-40 win over Fort Bend Ridge Point at Viking Gym.

Bryan wraps up the opening day of play in Division I with a 50-49 loss to Rockwall and drops into the silver bracket in Division I. They will step back on the court Wednesday morning against either Lamar Fulshear or Pflugerville Hendrickson at 10:30 a.m. at A&M Consolidated High School’s Tiger Gym.

