Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

