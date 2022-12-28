Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers offering $20 vouchers to 250 Uber customers for NYE

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are helping everyone get home responsibly and safely this weekend by giving away $5,000 in Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve.

The vouchers are worth $20 and can be applied to rides in the Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Waco, Killeen, and Austin areas only.

If your ride exceeds $20, you will be responsible for the remaining amount and only one voucher is available per person.

To receive the voucher, download the Uber app, click on this link and sign up, and then wait for an email with further instructions.

