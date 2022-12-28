Dress to impress this New Year’s Eve

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - End 2022 and start 2023 on a high note by looking your absolute best at the New Year’s Eve party.

Stylist and image consultant, Jordan Morchat, joined The Three to share some tips as you plan the perfect NYE outfit.

Morchat says her first tip is to shop your own closet. “You did this same thing last year, and you bought something new. Always go to your closet first,” she said.

Second, choose the same tonal palette. “Silver is a cool tone, so grab for blacks, whites, and grays. Gold is your warm palette, so grab ivory, cream, and brown,” Morchat said.

Morchat’s third tip is to mix and match. “Everything should harmonize together. Keep mixing and matching. We don’t just have New Year’s Eve parties. We have all kinds of parties. Maybe grab a chunky sweater,” she said.

She also recommends accessorizing. “Accessories are the icing on the cake. Stick with the tonal palette. Grab a ring, some earrings. It just feels like it flows all together,” Morchat said.

“Don’t be afraid of color.” Morchat says you can add a pop of color in the form of a sweater or blazer.

She says it’s important to think about the functionality of the outfit and to remember that the items you pair together can also be worn with other outfits.

For more tips, visit Morchat’s website Color Me Light.

Through Color Me Light, she also offers color analyses to determine the group of colors that best suit you.

