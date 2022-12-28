Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras

FILE - A Ring doorbell camera is displayed outside a home in Wolcott, Conn., on July 16, 2019. Two Amazon-owned companies — Ring and Hollywood studio MGM — are teaming up to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” using viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras. The half-hour show, called “Ring Nation,” will premier in syndication on Sept. 26, 2022, MGM said. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 28, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit.

Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some ways to help protect your privacy. Tracey said start by changing passwords.

“One of the major things we notice is all these devices come with a default admin password, a lot of times we’re not changing that,” said Tracey.

“So if you’re not changing that device, everyone knows that’s what the password is, and it allows very easy access.”

Tracey offers these solutions to help protect you and your privacy.

  • Research the vendor for security policy updates for the product.
  • Change all default passwords on the devices – Do not use admin password options.
  • Separate these devices on your network and check firewall rules with vendor specifications.
  • Keep all firmware up to date on IoT devices and make sure your notifications are on to alert you when an update has been released.

