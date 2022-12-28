Gloria Kennard hosts 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need.

Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.

“The New Year’s meal is different than Thanksgiving,” said Kennard. “We are coming together right before 2023 to celebrate being alive for a new year. The goal is always to help others. God wants us to go out and help others.”

Kennard said there will be a feast of items for guests to enjoy. She plans to feed over 300 people.

“There were some turkeys and hams donated through H-E-B. My friends are donating some chicken. I have cakes and pies,” said Kennard. We have sodas, cornbread, greens and of course, black-eyed peas. Black-eyed peas mean good luck and I want to make sure everyone who comes by gets some. We have more than enough.”

The ‘God is Good’ free lunch for those in need will be on Dec. 31, instead of Jan. 1, because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday.

“It’s still the New Year’s luncheon like every other year,” said Kennard. “I just want to make sure everyone who wants to go to church on Sunday is able to go. Since we’re doing it on Saturday, I hope more people will be able to attend.”

Kennard said she couldn’t have put together this year’s lunch without all those who helped out.

Fabi Payton, Founder and CEO of I Heart Bryan, told KBTX her crew loves to help out Ms. Gloria.

“We are at 16 turkeys and 18 hams that are going to bless the community,” said Payton. “We went on Christmas to deliver food across the community and the rest is going towards Gloria’s feast. We are so happy to help.”

Payton said she looks up to Kennard and thanks her for all she does for the community.

“I think a lot of the time our elders do things like this for the community with little help,” said Payton. “I think it’s important to reflect as a community on how much we love each other. Looking back at this year it’s great to see how we’ve all grown closer as a community and set the tone for the next day and continue it. Especially as we head into the new year.”

The ‘God is Good’ luncheon will take place at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan at 301 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Plates will be available from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

