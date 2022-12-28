Gusty wind feeds a likely round of storms Thursday afternoon & evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From days of freezing, winter weather to a quick flip of spring-like temperatures. The next weather system to cross the country is not only flip-flopping seasons but also brings the promise of rain and thunderstorms back to the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. While the overall severe weather threat seems low it is not completely zero, specifically for the eastern reaches of the area.

SPRING-LIKE WIND, TEMPERATURES RETURN WEDNESDAY

Winds of change -- literally -- are blowing in. A breezy south wind will run 10-20mph as we fully get into this Wednesday, but afternoon hours will provide gusts upwards of 25 to 30mph. That wind, in response to the approaching rainmaker, will serve two purposes over the next 12 to 24 hours:

Increase the humidity and atmospheric, rainmaking moisture

Jump temperatures up thermometers to the low 70s for the first time in 15 days

Change is blowing in!

Over the last 24 hours, dew points (measure of moisture) have increased 25°...and we look to boost another 20° or so by end of day.



Humid, warmer spring air is seeping in from the south this morning. Setting the stage to feed storms tomorrow #bcstx #txwx pic.twitter.com/KCkgUhz7nN — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 28, 2022

THURSDAY STORMS ERUPT BY MID-AFTERNOON

As drier air crashes back into the Brazos Valley, clashing with the fresh round of humid, Gulf air, a round of thunderstorms is expected to unzip over the area by early-to-mid afternoon. The general idea of the day:

Spotty, scattered showers drift by at times by late morning to midday

Thunderstorms and heavy pockets of rain begin to develop between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Most likely area for development to occur is between Highway 79 (in Robertson and Leon Counties) and Highway 30 (Brazos to Grimes County)

Highest rain coverage fills in along a broken line of activity across the Central and Northeastern Brazos Valley through 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ongoing activity begins to scoot east of the Navasota River by early evening, continuing east of I-45 and exiting via the Eastern Brazos Valley between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Likely round of thunderstorms expected to develop over the Brazos Valley by early-to-mid afternoon Thursday. (KBTX)

SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far eastern side of the area in a 1 out of 5 (lowest) risk for a very isolated chance of a strong or severe thunderstorm. This includes I-45 from Huntsville to Conroe and points east, covering all of Houston, Trinity, and San Jacinto Counties. This risk is generally issued for storms that would be limited in duration and potential. Should a storm become concerning the following will need to be monitored (in this order of severity):

Locally heavy rainfall causing minor, low-lying flooding

Frequent lightning

Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph

Brief, weak spin-up tornado concerns

Hail the size of a quarter or smaller

A 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong/severe storms has been issued for the eastern side of the area (KBTX)

POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY RAIN FALLING TOO FAST IN A FEW SPOTS

The Brazos Valley has also been included in a risk for “excessive rainfall” Thursday. Essentially, rain could fall too quickly and over saturated ground causing minor street, road, creek, stream, and low-lying flooding. Some miss out on this rain event altogether, but those that manage to find rumbles and flashy weather Thursday should generally collect between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain. Stronger or repeating thunderstorms could leave behind as much as 1.5″ to 3″ in localized spots.

Widespread rain expected to reach totals at least up to 0.5" (KBTX)

We do not get the luxury of monitoring storm behavior as activity moves into the Brazos Valley with this round of active weather. Instead, our area is the starting point for thunderstorms as they develop overhead. Some adjustments to the forecast will be fine-tuned over the next 24 hours as we track this last round of rain for 2022.

