Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19

Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II.

Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points.

Madisonville was unable to build on that win dropping a 52-32 decision in their second game of the day to Fairfield 52-32. Madisonville will open up tournament play on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against either Episcopal or La Vernia at Cougar Gym at College Station High School

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business
The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin maintenance work on Monday, December 26,...
TxDOT to begin maintenance on Navasota River Bridge

Latest News

Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19
Bryan Lady Vikings wins Aggieland Invitational opener over Fort Bend Ridge Point
Bryan Lady Vikings wins Aggieland Invitational opener over Fort Bend Ridge Point
Bryan Lady Vikings wins Aggieland Invitational opener over Fort Bend Ridge Point
Texas A&M snaps 2 game skid with 64-52 win over Northwestern State