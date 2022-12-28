Madisonville tops Marlin in Aggieland Invitational opener 48-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won their Aggieland Invitational Division II opener over Marlin 48-19 Tuesday morning at Viking Gym II.

Makayla Ford led the Lady Mustangs with 14 points while Ke’Meyreual Wheaton tossed in 10 points, and Olivia Brooks contributed 9 points.

Madisonville was unable to build on that win dropping a 52-32 decision in their second game of the day to Fairfield 52-32. Madisonville will open up tournament play on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. against either Episcopal or La Vernia at Cougar Gym at College Station High School

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.