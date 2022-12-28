Milam County man arrested, charged with sexually abusing child

According to online jail records, 40-year-old Ben Rodriguez of Rockdale was arrested on Christmas.(Mug shot provided by Milam County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette and Tyler Hoskins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - In Milam County, a man there has been charged with sexual abuse of a child.

According to online jail records, 40-year-old Ben Rodriguez of Rockdale was arrested on Christmas.

The charge is continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

According to a probable cause statement from the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez repeatedly sexually abused a child that he personally knew.

To help protect the survivor’s identity, we are not sharing any other specifics about this case.

