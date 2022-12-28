Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday.

Melissa Poling and her family of five live in College Station. They met extended family in Colorado for a ski trip and planned to get back home on Christmas Eve, but Southwest Airlines had other plans for the Poling family.

“We checked in, got through security and we were on our way to the gate and looked up at the board with flight schedules. That’s when it said our flight was canceled,” Poling said.

Poling said Southwest then rescheduled their flight to Dallas. The new travel date for was on Dec. 28, which was four days after the family was supposed to be back home to celebrate Christmas.

“We were headed to Dallas to then drive back to College Station,” said Poling. “We’re just looking at each other saying we can’t be here for another four days. At this point were looking at other airlines and looking at options to split our family on different flights. Getting a rental car, we looked into Greyhound bus tickets, Amtrak train tickets, anything we could.”

After many hours of waiting in lines and uncertainty for what’s next, the Poling family found a way out of Denver.

“We finally find a flight to Lubbock. This flight is on the 25th,” said Poling. “After we spent the night we got on a flight. But when we drove to Dallas and got to baggage claim, it was a disaster. Our luggage was nowhere to be found. They told us in Denver that our luggage would beat us there. That did not happen.”

The Poling family made it back to their College Station home around 7 a.m. on Dec. 26 without luggage or any indication on when they would receive it.

As of Dec. 27, Poling said her husband finally received word that their luggage will be shipped to their home in College Station.

“I do think that we should hold Southwest accountable, but please don’t take it out on the employees, its not their fault. I know it was delayed, but we did get to celebrate our Christmas. It could’ve been worse. We were exhausted but we were safe and made it home in one piece,” Poling said.

Southwest Airlines spokespeople have blamed the winter storm. Operational issues within the company are also to blame.

One local certified travel agent, Brooke Harrington, told KBTX traveling conditions right now are worse than she’s ever seen. In the midst of the struggles of travelers across the United States, she offers one major piece of advice.

“Purchase travel protection,” said Harrington. “There are unforeseen things that are going to happen to you: flight cancellations, the artic blast like we had last week. That’s not under your control. Travel protection offers you a claim in the process so you aren’t out extra money.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently planning to investigate the Southwest cancellations.

