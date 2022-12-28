Staging 101 with a real estate expert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When thinking about how to stage a home on the market, it’s important to remember what staging is not.

Real Estate expert Jen Zweiacker says staging is not decorating. “Staging is about creating a space that people want to come see and telling the story of the home. Every home has a different story to tell,” she said.

When staging a home, Zweiacker says it’s important to give potential buyers options for what a space could be. “We want to give them options not only for how they might decorate a space, but also to see the functionality and layout,” she said.

Zweiacker says it’s also important to give buyers a chance to see how much space is actually in a room. To do this, they stage unoccupied spaces, even if it’s just with a plant. “This gives them a better idea of how large the room is,” she said.

“Staging matters for every single space,” Zweiacker said.

