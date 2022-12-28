‘They’ve earned this’ efforts continue to establish Veteran Treatment Court

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans organizations from across Brazos County have renewed their efforts to establish a specialty veterans treatment court in the county.

Texas is home to more than 1.4 million veterans, the most of any state, and nearly one-third of veterans across the country end up in the criminal justice system. Studies show that veterans are more likely to be arrested and incarcerated than non-veterans.

Although veteran treatment courts are relatively new, studies also show that they are effective with only 14% of veterans reoffending or facing new incarceration, compared to roughly 23% to 46% of defendants in traditional court.

Advocates say veteran courts, by design, are equipped to understand and help with many issues that veterans face like substance abuse and addiction, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and military sexual trauma.

Texas has 31 specialty veteran courts serving 27 counties and there are more than 461 veteran treatment courts across the country. Eligibility requirements for veterans treatment court vary along with the offense the veteran is charged or accused of. In addition, most veteran courts handle misdemeanor cases and not all courts accept veterans who have been charged with a violent crime, although some specialty veteran treatment courts accept veterans facing felony charges.

Veterans treatment court advocates also say the court is not a get-out-of-jail-free card and would provide veterans with the tools they need to lead a productive and law-abiding life. While participating in the veterans treatment court is voluntary, it can improve their outcomes. Supporters say participating veterans often overcome many of the challenges they may face. Experts say receiving treatment can help veterans stay sober so they can more effectively manage mental health issues, which can reduce the risk of becoming repeat offenders.

Thomas Patrick Baca with the Military Veteran Peer Network said it would not be hard for the county to start the veterans court program. He said the majority, if not all, of the costs, are funded through grants and the court would primarily use existing staff and resources. Grants in Texas are provided by the Texas Veterans Commission with the requirement that local governments be certified by the Office of Court Administration for the sole purpose of operating a Treatment Court for veterans

”It doesn’t cost the county any money whatsoever. We already have a drug court so all we have to do is add the docket and then we’ll grow as it grows,” said Baca.

Baca says the treatment court is not only beneficial for the veteran but the entire community.

“You’re not just helping a veteran, you’re helping that veteran’s immediate family, that veteran’s mom, and dad, you’re helping everybody because you’re forcing that veteran to start living a healthy life,” said Baca. “If we can say he did this because of his TBI, his PTSD, what it does is that veteran is obviously having some issues and it forces that veteran to deal with those issues.”

Lonny Masterson is a Veteran Peer Support Specialist for the Brazos Valley chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He said it’s all about providing veterans the care they deserve and have earned.

“We have a drug court which is a specialty court that gives people that are involved in drugs a second chance at rehabilitation or a first chance or just a chance at rehabilitation,” said Masterson. “These are vets who have fought honorably, they served their country honorably. They’ve earned this. They’ve earned the best that we can give them,”

Masterson said for a community that’s steeped in rich military history, the time to bring a veterans court to the area is long overdue.

“With the amount of officers that Texas A&M sends to the military this county should have it. It’s needed,” said Masterson.

Veteran groups plan to address Brazos County Commissioners Wednesday morning and are asking veterans and supporters to be there with them at 10 a.m. at the county administration building.

County leaders discussed the possibility of a veterans court earlier this month but voted not to move forward with forming a committee, however, a workshop on the issues was being considered.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Treatment Court Project held a press conference Tuesday to discuss its efforts on activating a veterans treatment court in Brazos and surrounding counties.

