Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD’s Alana De La Cruz was named runner-up in the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest sponsored by Optimum and Televisa Univision.

She is in 8th grade at College Station Middle School and one of just 16 middle school and high school students recognized across the nation.

She won an iPad and other prizes for her efforts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay...
Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD surpasses $80,000 fundraising goal to build home for local family
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Treat of the Day: Santa visits St. Joseph Health NICU patients