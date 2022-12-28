Treat of the Day: College Station ISD student takes runner up in Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD’s Alana De La Cruz was named runner-up in the Hispanic Heritage Month Essay Contest sponsored by Optimum and Televisa Univision.

She is in 8th grade at College Station Middle School and one of just 16 middle school and high school students recognized across the nation.

She won an iPad and other prizes for her efforts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.