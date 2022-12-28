Two outgoing Brazos County commissioners to attend last meeting Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Brazos County commissioners are reflecting on the time they served before they officially take their leave.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford will be replaced by Chuck Konderla and Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley will be replaced by Wanda J. Watson. Ford was elected commissioner in November 2020, while Cauley has served multiple terms since she was elected in 2009. Wednesday, Dec. 28 will be the final commissioner’s court meeting for the two commissioners whose final day will be on Saturday.

As he prepares to make his leave Ford said severing as commissioner has been a very fulfilling experience. Some of his main priorities as commissioner involved broadband, county roads, a veterans court, and a medical examiner’s office.

“I’ve been thrilled to work on the behalf of the citizens of Brazos County,” Ford said. “I think I’ve been a voice for the little guy not just special interest, but people who normally wouldn’t be heard otherwise.”

Cauley, who was recently honored by the commissioner’s court said she appreciates all the love and support she’s received as she prepares to retire. Some of Cauley’s priorities and passions involved community service, veterans, and mental health.

“It’s been an honor to make decisions that I felt vital to the wellbeing of the citizens of Brazos County,” Cauley said.

Some of Ford’s best memories involve working alongside the judge, his fellow commissioner as well as road and bridge services. Something he said he’ll miss is being able to speak with the Brazos County citizens.

“On numerous occasions, I’ve been able to take a call from a citizen that otherwise would have gone through a two-week process,” Ford said. “It’s been really exciting feeling like when people call me, our citizens call me county wide I was able to take their calls and get them help on situations.”

For Cauley, some of her best memories involve the work she has done in the community. She has been heavily involved in organizations such as the child welfare board, NAACP, the Boys & Girls Club, the Brazos County Veterans Park Board, and more.

“One of the things I’m very proud of is I solicited funds from the solid waste committee and I was able to put together the tire recall,” Cauley said. “We have each time cleaned up some of Brazos County. The last time we had so many participating we had to get an additional truck to haul all the tires that we got.”

Cauley said when she says Brazos County is a wonderful place to live, she can say it truthfully because she’s seen it and been a part of it.

“I think it’s just wonderful what we do for our senior citizens with Meals on Wheels, hopefully, we’ve saved some lives,” Cauley said. “We’ve been partners with the lonely ones, we’ve done a lot in Brazos County and we need to continue to what we can for everyone.”

Ford said his advice for Konderla is to be an independent thinker.

“Don’t just listen to special interest and please help us get broadband and good roads out in the county,” Ford said.

With Watson about to take the Precinct 4 seat, Cauley said she knows that Watson will serve Brazos County well.

“I know Wanda Watson, I’ve known her for many years,” Cauley said. “I have offered my service, but I don’t know if she’ll need my services because she’s a very smart woman. I’m proud of her.”

Ford said he plans to resume his job at an engineering firm and become more active in the Republican Party. As for Cauley, she plans to continue her work in the community while serving on the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

