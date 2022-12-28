Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play on the Road at No. 1 South Carolina

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to begin SEC play on the road at No. 1 South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

Before the Break

The Aggies (5-5) took the court in their final two non-conference games with only seven available players due to injuries across the roster. In A&M’s first game with seven, it defeated the surging SMU Mustangs, 57-49, who were on a seven-game winning streak. Then, the Aggies took a strong Purdue team to the brink, forcing a stalemate late in the fourth quarter but ultimately falling, 59-53.

The Matchup

Texas A&M is No. 34 in scoring defense in the country this season, only allowing 55.5 points per game from its opponents. South Carolina (12-0) is No. 1 in the category, giving up just 43.8 points per contest through its first 12 games. Defense will be on full display as the Aggies look to topple the reigning national champions.

Series

Thursday’s matchup against South Carolina (12-0) will be the 14th meeting in the all-time series with the Gamecocks holding a 9-4 edge. Texas A&M has never beaten the AP No. 1 team in the country, having fallen in its first 18 attempts.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360,...
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
The plane landed in a field west of the Health Science Center facility between Jones Road and...
Plane makes emergency landing in field near A&M Health Science Center
An employee was on top of the West Campus parking garage Monday night inspecting a pipe that...
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
The pharmaceutical company had not received any reports of illnesses as of Dec. 21, according...
Blood pressure tablets recalled due to potential cancer risks, FDA says
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
A&M United Methodist Church worships on Christmas Eve
A&M United Methodist Church worships on Christmas Eve
Law enforcement delivers meals during Tukey 911
Law enforcement delivers meals during Tukey 911