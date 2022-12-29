Advice on how to achieve financial goals in 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Statista survey about New Year’s resolutions showed that 39% of Americans want to save more money in 2023. This was the fourth-highest response with exercising more, eating healthier, and losing weight taking the top three spots. Jason Cornelius, the Frost Bank group financial center manager, said financial health should be a priority just like physical health.

“Your financial health can affect your physical health just as much,” Cornelius said.

According to Cornelius, the first step in getting your finances in order is simply getting started. That can be getting a financial coach or talking to a banking representative. If you’re nervous about seeking help, Cornelius said there’s almost nothing banking professionals haven’t seen before or gone through themselves.

“Sometimes it’s really just finding someone that you can work with and that’ll help you be accountable,” Cornelius said.

Cornelius advises laying out your bills and being honest about where you stand for those looking to restructure their budget after the holidays. He said you can create an attainable plan by using a budget feature on your banking app or online resources like YNAB, You need a Budget.

“Most of the time it’s just finding a simple little solution for yourself, getting that budget set, and sticking to it,” Cornelius said.

It can be overwhelming thinking about your overall debt, but Cornelis said there are multiple ways to lower it. The banking professional recommends starting with your bills with the biggest interest rates so that you can get those off your plate. For those who are “list checkers,” Cornelius said you may want to start with your smallest debts to get those out of the way faster.

“It depends on what works for you and what you can stick with,” Cornelius said.

Another way to start organizing your budget is to go to freecreditreport.com and make a plan according to the debt you have. Cornelius said getting debt off your credit score will go a long way in helping to invest and make big purchases like a house or car.

Cornelius said paying off debt can be like a snowball effect. Once you pay one thing off, you have more money to roll into the next bill.

“Whether you have a lot of money or a little bit of money, making sure you have a plan of where it’s all going to go will make that difference,” Cornelius said.

It may be hard to stick to your budget at times, but Cornelius said you can make up for it the next week or the following month.

“Having one bad week, just like if you skip the gym, doesn’t mean you have to give up on your whole diet plan,” Cornelius said. “So you shouldn’t give up on your entire financial plan.”

